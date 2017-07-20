What's your most embarrassing pet story?

Californians love their pets. We take them on vacation, we bring them to work, and Americans collectively pay billions every year to keep them healthy, fed and entertained.

But man’s best friend – like many human friends – is also capable of mortifying us under the right circumstances.

For our upcoming Pets Issue, we want to hear from you about a time your dog, cat, bird, rabbit or other feathered or furry friend left you red-faced.

So tell us: What's the most embarrassing thing your pet has ever done? Your answer may appear in our Pets Issue.

