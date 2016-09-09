Take a rare glimpse inside this midcentury stunner in Rancho Palos Verdes

Tour a Midcentury Modern home designed by renowned architect Aaron Green, an associate and proponent of Frank Lloyd Wright’s organic architecture, during the White Point Home Tour on Sept. 11. Recently the site of music video and photo shoots, the Rancho Palos Verdes estate has never been open for touring.

The home is one of seven that will be open to the public as part of the White Point tour, a self-driven event sponsored by the nonprofit Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy.

The tour will also include a Point Fermin Craftsman, a pair of side-by-side South Shore Spanish homes and an art installation at the White Point Nature Preserve.

The tour is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 11. Registration at White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. Reception and silent auction, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Brouwerij West, 110 E. 22nd St., San Pedro. Tickets are $65 in advance; $75 the day of the tour, www.pvplc.org or (310) 541-7613.

lisa.boone@latimes.com

Twitter: @lisaboone19

Caption What did you do on your summer vacation? Took photos, we bet. Share them with us and the world Our annual summer vacation photo issue is almost here. What will you submit for possible inclusion in our Sept. 18 issue? Our annual summer vacation photo issue is almost here. What will you submit for possible inclusion in our Sept. 18 issue? Caption Designers add a personal touch to the decor of the Dorland house A glimpse at the decor of Lloyd Wright's Dorland house in Altadena by designers Miao Miao and Scott Franklin A glimpse at the decor of Lloyd Wright's Dorland house in Altadena by designers Miao Miao and Scott Franklin

Check out our Home and Garden Pinterest page

ALSO:

Designers give Lloyd Wright's Dorland house in Altadena a colorful, personal spin

Here's your chance to tour homes designed by some of L.A.'s architectural legends

More Southern California home tours