Black History Month: Take a walking tour of Compton architecture

Years after designing Compton City Hall, African American architect Harold Williams said he was determined to bring well-crafted architecture to the community because “all people deserve quality architecture.”
In honor of Black History Month, the Los Angeles chapter of the American Institute of Architects will host a walking tour on Feb. 26 highlighting the work of black architects and the barriers they had to overcome. Williams, for instance, designed Compton City Hall during a time when African American architects rarely obtained such commissions. The building was completed in 1976.
Led by Los Angeles chapter board members Drake Dillard, who designed Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, and Jason Morris, the tour will feature the exteriors of Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, King Drew Magnet High School of Medicine and Science, Martin Luther King Jr./Drew Medical Center (the original building), the physician’s dormitory at what used to be Martin Luther King Jr./Drew Medical Center but is now a recuperative care center to aid homeless, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Douglas F. Dollarhide Community Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Transit Center, and Compton City Hall.
The tour is an offshoot of a map published by AIA|LA and the National Organization of Minority Architects documenting the contributions of African American designers and architects in Los Angeles.
What: Iconic LA Tours: Compton
When: 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 26
Where: Attendees will be notified of tour starting location upon registration
Tickets: $40 AIA members, $55 nonmembers
Registration: www.aialosangeles.org
Twitter: @lisaboone19
For an easy way to follow the L.A. scene, bookmark L.A. at Home and join us on our Facebook page for home design, Twitter and Pinterest.
ALSO:
A new beginning for MLK hospital and the community
Architect Paul Revere Williams is a star among celebrities