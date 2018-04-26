Experience Arts & Crafts architecture first-hand at Bungalow Heaven Home Tour

Tour eight Arts and Crafts-era bungalows in Pasadena's first historic landmark district Sunday at the 29th annual Bungalow Heaven Home Tour.
The self-guided walk will offer Craftsman lovers a chance to experience the neighborhood as it once was and is today as docents provide commentary on each home's architecture and history.
The event will also include restoration demonstrations, music, garden highlights and food trucks. Additionally, for $10, a 45-minute trolley tour will provide architectural highlights of the tree-lined neighborhood, which is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
What: Bungalow Heaven Home Tour
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Tickets and maps will be available at McDonald Park, located at the intersection of Mar Vista Avenue and Mountain Street
Tickets: $25 in advance; $30 day of tour. Cash and checks only.
Info: bungalowheaven.org
Twitter: @lisaboone19
For an easy way to follow the L.A. scene, bookmark L.A. at Home and join us on our Facebook page for home design, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.
ALSO: