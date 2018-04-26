Advertisement

Experience Arts & Crafts architecture first-hand at Bungalow Heaven Home Tour

By Lisa Boone
Apr 26, 2018 | 4:40 PM
Experience Arts & Crafts architecture first-hand at Bungalow Heaven Home Tour
Tour eight historic homes in Pasadena's first historic landmark district at the annual Bungalow Heaven Home Tour on April 29, 2018. (Mark Clifford)

Tour eight Arts and Crafts-era bungalows in Pasadena's first historic landmark district Sunday at the 29th annual Bungalow Heaven Home Tour.

The self-guided walk will offer Craftsman lovers a chance to experience the neighborhood as it once was and is today as docents provide commentary on each home's architecture and history.

Advertisement

The event will also include restoration demonstrations, music, garden highlights and food trucks. Additionally, for $10, a 45-minute trolley tour will provide architectural highlights of the tree-lined neighborhood, which is listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

&nbsp;
  (Mark Clifford)

What: Bungalow Heaven Home Tour

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Tickets and maps will be available at McDonald Park, located at the intersection of Mar Vista Avenue and Mountain Street

Tickets: $25 in advance; $30 day of tour. Cash and checks only.

Info: bungalowheaven.org

lisa.boone@latimes.com

Twitter: @lisaboone19

For an easy way to follow the L.A. scene, bookmark L.A. at Home and join us on our Facebook page for home design, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

ALSO:

Weary of loft living in Hollywood, a couple embrace a Koreatown Craftsman

Rundown Craftsman in Highland Park needed a savior. Now it's a stunning family home

Advertisement
Advertisement