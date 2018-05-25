Here comes the sun: 12 reasons to upgrade summer style with a chaise

It's Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer and longer, lazier days that beg us to kick back and put our feet up — ideally in an outdoor chaise lounge near a pool, patio, beach or backyard grill.
Spanning a wide range of design philosophies, budgets and materials, chaise lounges, sometimes referred to as longues, transcend the international language of relaxation and have been appealing to our collective craving for comfort and style since the days of Cleopatra.
They are also an easy way to update outdoor space and extend personal style:
Modern and contemporary chaises such as the iconic Asymmetric Chaise designed by Harry Bertoia in 1952 channel sleek lines, cool metals and spare form. Wooden styles echo classic deck chairs, and wicker — that ancient Egyptian staple — is reinterpreted with steel, metal and weather-resistant synthetic materials. The glam look of architecturally inspired chaise lounges from the 1950s and '60s also continues to delight, with new designs that would look right at home accessorized with a record player, a caftan and a martini glass.
Whatever the summer fantasy, an adjustable chaise lounge (built for one, or for two!) is the perfect place to start dreaming. And as you can see here, we'll help you get a jump start on the shopping.
The real luxury, of course, is simply taking time for yourself.
Do not disturb signs sold separately.
