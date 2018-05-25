Here comes the sun: 12 reasons to upgrade summer style with a chaise

Modern and contemporary chaises such as the iconic Asymmetric Chaise designed by Harry Bertoia in 1952 channel sleek lines, cool metals and spare form. Wooden styles echo classic deck chairs, and wicker — that ancient Egyptian staple — is reinterpreted with steel, metal and weather-resistant synthetic materials. The glam look of architecturally inspired chaise lounges from the 1950s and '60s also continues to delight, with new designs that would look right at home accessorized with a record player, a caftan and a martini glass.