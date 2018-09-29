The light’s gone out on Silver Lake’s chandelier tree — for now

Tenenbaum, who rents the 1920s home adjacent to the tree, is working with his local councilman’s office to secure a permit that grants “conditional encroachment” on a public right of way. With such a permit, Tenenbaum would have to purchase insurance to cover potential injuries caused by the tree and waive his right to make the city pay for damages. The city may also place conditions on the tree’s use, such as setting hours when the lights are powered, which might appease neighbors who don’t like the public exhibition.