Tour bungalows, the famed Blacker House and more at Craftsman Weekend in Pasadena

Fans of all things Craftsman, prepare to swoon over the latest Craftsman Weekend Oct. 26-29, a celebration of Pasadena’s unique contributions to the American Arts and Crafts movement.
The 40th event, sponsored by the nonprofit preservation group Pasadena Heritage, will include tours of significant Craftsman-era houses, including the Gamble and Blacker Houses, a cemetery tour, a cabinetmaker studio tour, a variety of bus and walking tours, an Exposition Show and Sale, lectures on energy efficiency and Craftsman-era kitchens, and evening receptions at historic sites.
Craftsman Weekend
When: Oct. 26-29
Cost: Some events are free, others are $18 and up. Tickets may be purchased online, by calling Pasadena Heritage or visiting the office, 651 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (626) 441-6333.
Info: pasadenaheritage.org
