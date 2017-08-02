Beat the heat inside the air-conditioned Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Market

Antique and flea market enthusiasts who are weary of alfresco shopping in the summer heat can shop for vintage treasures inside the air-conditioned Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Market at the Hangar at the O.C. Fair & Event Center.

Organized by antique dealer Charlene Goetz, who started the Driving Miz Daisy Vintage Market in San Juan Capistrano and Saddleback College, the Aug. 25-26 event will feature more than 75 West Coast vendors specializing in vintage furniture, home decor, jewelry and accessories.

“Growing up in rural Pennsylvania with generations of people who lived off the land must have left an imprint,” Goetz said in a statement. “It instilled in me an appreciation and love for the unusual, the imperfect and the story behind the object. So began the hunt for a venue where customers could shop in a comfortable, fun, positive environment. The Hangar provided everything we were looking for.”

In other words, flea marketeers can keep their cool while enjoying an indoor treasure hunt.

What: Flying Miz Daisy Vintage Market

When: 3 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 26.

Where: The Hangar at the O.C. Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.

Admission: $8, covers both days.

Info: www.flyingmizdaisy.com

