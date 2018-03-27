Dwell on Design 2018 returns to DTLA

Sample the latest modern design trends firsthand, from prefab dwellings to smart home products, at Dwell on Design, a three-day trade show for modern design enthusiasts.
From April 5-7, the annual event at the Los Angeles Convention Center will highlight more than 2,000 innovative furnishings and products, including lighting, kitchen and bath and home technology as well as self-guided home tours throughout the city, free design consultations with architects and interior designers and an outdoor area featuring a full-scale prefab home by Method Homes.
More than 40 speakers and panelists are expected this year including photojournalist Seph Lawless, known for documenting forgotten cities in America, designer Karim Rashid and Paula Wallace, president and founder of the Savannah College of Art and Design.
Noted designer Jonathan Adler will kick things off April 5 as the keynote speaker, discussing his charitable work with Project Red, new product lines and upcoming design collaborations with Uniqlo and Clinique, among others.
What: Dwell on Design 2018
Where: Los Angeles Convention Center, South Hall, 1201 S. Figueroa St., downtown.
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 5; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 6 and 7
Admission: Tickets and passes start at $40 and go up from there, depending on events selected. Packages available. Home tours, $125.
Info: dwellondesign.com
