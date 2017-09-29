Here are some fall plant sales to get you started

Here are three plant sales to get you started on your fall planting, with more to come in late October. Events are free, unless otherwise specified.
Oct. 5-8
Mt. SAC Plant Sale at Descanso Gardens
Students from the Mt. San Antonio College horticulture program will sell a variety of potted plants for home gardens. Admission to the gardens is $9. Once inside, admission to the sale is free; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. Info: Mt. SAC Plant Sale
Oct. 6-8
South Coast Botanic Garden Fall Plant Extravaganza
The garden’s “Propagation Volunteers” have been cultivating plants all year long in preparation for this sale, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in Palos Verdes. Info: Fall Plant Extravaganza
Oct. 7-8
Horticulture Department at Fullerton College 2017 Fall Plant Sale
This sale offers California natives and drought-tolerant plants, plus herbaceous perennials, flowering shrubs, shade and house plants, winter vegetables and even tomatoes for the die-hards who can’t let go of summer; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, No credit cards, free parking at the Horticulture Center, Building 1600, 321 E. Chapman Ave. in Fullerton. Info: Fall Plant Sale