Fall plant sales just in time for cool-season gardening

Southern California’s botanic gardens and arboretums are more than lovely places to stroll; a few times a year they sell a wide variety of plants you can buy for your own yard. Mid-October is prime planting time, so ready your soil and check out these sales that extend into November.

Oct. 21-22

35th Friends of U.C. Riverside Botanic Garden fall plant sale

Cactuses, succulents, wildflowers, native plants, trees, house and shade plants, even cool-season vegetables … UCR’s Botanic Garden sale has just about everything. The list of plants is available online. Master gardeners and other vendors will sell edible plants and offer classes. Admission to garden $5 donation; once inside entry to the sale is free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 22. 900 University Ave., Riverside; follow signs to the garden. Info: UCR Botanic Garden Fall Plant Sale

Oct. 21-23

San Diego Botanic Garden fall plant sale

The year’s biggest fundraiser for the San Diego Botanic Garden, also known as Quail Botanic Garden, offers California natives, succulents, bromeliads, sub-tropicals, perennials, fruit trees and house plants, many propagated from the garden’s stock. Admission to the gardens is $14 ($10 seniors and students) on Oct. 21; $5 on Oct. 22 and 23. Once inside admission to the sale is free. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 23, when all plants are half price. 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. Info: San Diego Botanic Garden fall plant sale

Oct. 26-28

Theodore Payne Foundation for Wildflowers & Native Plants annual fall sale

The region’s largest selection of California native plants for beginners and seasoned gardeners, plus native seeds and bulbs. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28 at 10459 Tuxford St., Sun Valley. Info: Theodore Payne Foundation fall sale

Oct. 27-28

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden fall plant sale

Offering drought-tolerant/low-water plants, landscaping and ground cover plants, herbs, scented geraniums and succulents. Book sale too. Admission to the gardens is $9 ($6 for seniors 62+ and students with ID.) Once inside admission to the sale is free. 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27-28. Info: LA County Arboretum fall plant sale

Oct. 27-29

Huntington Library fall plant sale

Large selection of California natives, including manzanita, salvia, buckwheat and ceanothus; popular Southwestern plants such as tecoma, Texas ranger and chocolate daisy; and Australian natives ideal for our climate, such as grevillea (spider flower) and callistemon (bottlebrush). Herbs, cactuses, succulents and bulbs too. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 27-29. Admission to the gardens is $25 on Oct. 27, $29 on Oct. 28-29 (seniors 65+ and students with ID, $21/$24 on the respective days). Once inside admission to the sale is free. 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Info: Huntington Library fall sale

Nov. 4-5

Fullerton Arboretum California native plant sale

More than 100 varieties of California native plants, propagated by the arboretum’s horticultural staff. List of available plants online. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4-5. Admission to the arboretum is $5 donation; once inside admission to the sale is free. 1900 Associated Road, Fullerton. Info: Fullerton Arboretum native plant sale

