Fall gardening: All the L.A. plant sales you don't want to miss

Wide selection of native plants, including perennial wildflowers, irises, mints, sages, berries, hummingbird and butterfly plants, shrubs, perennials and trees, as well as wildflower seeds and many books for adults and children. Members get 10% discount and early (9:30 a.m) admission on Saturday only. Proceeds support the Los Angeles/Santa Monica Mountains Chapter of the California Native Plant Society. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, Sepulveda Garden Center, 16633 Magnolia Blvd., Encino. Volunteers needed to help set up on Friday and take down on Sunday, lasmmcnps.org