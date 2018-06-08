Thanks, Dad: We've got 10 great ways to say Happy Father's Day

Want to hear a joke about paper? Never mind, it’s tear-able.
Ah, dad jokes. Reason No. 2,149 to celebrate the guy who now carries your photos where his money used to be.
He’s the family handyman. Or, not. The monster hunter, spider catcher, teller of tall tales and sometimes violator of the family anti-flatulence policy. Your very first superhero, with a cape cleverly disguised as a bathrobe and the kind of caffeinated courage required to take on the rewarding-but-daunting task of fatherhood. He is an ATM with car keys, the one who cheered loudest at your sporting events and who gives advice that sounds better with every passing year.
This Father’s Day, we’ve rounded up a variety of gift ideas aimed at feeding Dad’s craving for adventure and his possible interests (Is he a gadget guy? Craft beer connoisseur? Fire tender with flair?). And if he’s just in need of a nice, long nap, we’ve got that covered too. (See: hammock).
And yes, you could get him a new wallet. If so, just tuck in a coin for good luck and a picture of yourself: