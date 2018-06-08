Thanks, Dad: We've got 10 great ways to say Happy Father's Day

He’s the family handyman. Or, not. The monster hunter, spider catcher, teller of tall tales and sometimes violator of the family anti-flatulence policy. Your very first superhero, with a cape cleverly disguised as a bathrobe and the kind of caffeinated courage required to take on the rewarding-but-daunting task of fatherhood. He is an ATM with car keys, the one who cheered loudest at your sporting events and who gives advice that sounds better with every passing year.