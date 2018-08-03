Shopping for cactus? There’s a big show in Arcadia

Need something a little heat tolerant for August? Next weekend’s cactus and succulent sale at the Los Angeles Arboretum is being plugged as the biggest in the nation.
The 33rd Annual Inter-City Cactus and Succulent Show takes place Aug. 11-12 at the Arcadia gardens. Sponsored by the San Gabriel, Long Beach and Los Angeles Cactus and Succulent Societies, the annual event drew more than 3,000 people last year to admire — and purchase — some 1,400 rare and popular specimens of cactuses and succulents.
“It’s by far the largest cactus and succulent show and sale in the country,” according to spokesman Kal Kaminer.
The list of plants sounds a little like characters from a Greek tragedy/summer horror flick: Euphorbia, cycads, Haworthia hybrids, Ariocarpus, Mammillaria and South American cactuses, including Copiapoa as well as crested and mutant forms of cactuses and succulents.
The show typically attracts at least 100 entrants, and the judges will name the best of the best during a presentation at the Trophy Table at noon Aug. 11.
Expect 24 local vendors of plants, pots, books and supplies, as well as growers from San Diego, Northern California, Arizona and New Mexico, some of whom will give talks about best cultivation practices.
Joe Stead of Orange Coast College will give a special demonstration about plant propagation on Aug. 11.
33rd Annual Inter-City Cactus and Succulent Show and Sale
When: Aug. 11 and 12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Los Angeles Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia
Cost: Free with admission to arboretum, which is $9 for adults, $6 for students/seniors, $4 for children 5-12
Information: www.intercityshow.com