Wreath-making is a crafty way to gather with friends

I'm not the crafty type. My kids won't have many childhood memories of making DIY projects, or if they do it'll be because someone else far more creative and resourceful than me put in the time and talent.

But there's an exception: I love decorating wreaths. Years ago, I stumbled upon this hobby that I now share with others during the holiday season back when I worked at a flower shop on La Brea. During lulls, we'd gather dried flowers hanging in the storage room, bundle greens and wire, dig up glue guns and make dried wreaths that lasted much longer than the perishable goods we generally peddled. I quickly figured out it's a forgiving art.

Which is why when I noticed that some local floral designers whom I follow on Instagram were hosting lovely — and not inexpensive — holiday wreath workshops, I had an unusual thought: I can do that.

Instead of spending $100 to $150 on a class, I could spend that on supplies and still have some leftover to host a small DIY gathering of girlfriends. (That said, I don't begrudge the many L.A. floral industry creatives who make a living sharing their expertise.)

I started a Pinterest board. A couple of friends came with me to the Flower District downtown the day before to help shop and schlep.

On the afternoon of the party, 10 or so of us played around with grapevine wreath frames and other supplies I'd spread around tables in my backyard. "That's so pretty!" and "Cool combo!" encouragements soon began to emerge. It was like a cinematic montage in which “hapless amateurs master a new skill” meets a “Martha Stewart” segment.

What better way to catch up with friends than over fragrant eucalyptus leaves and conifer branches, dried wildflowers, glue guns, wire clippers and a fresh batch of seasonal-appropriate bourbon cranberry-ginger punch?

A tradition was born.

Generally it's a retrograde ladies-only affair, although a dude friend visiting from out of town once joined us.

In the years since, gatherings got slightly bigger, but this is by no means a holiday bash.

While it's doable for a craft-challenged person like myself, hosting a wreath making party still takes work, budget and importantly, space.

It's practically impossible to make an ugly wreath, and guests get inspired seeing each other's creations. Such is the appeal of this aspirational yet accessible art.

Everyone leaves with a beautiful party favor she made to display in her own home or gift to someone else. Plus, that we think the wreaths usually look as good as some of the pros' work makes the day extra gratifying.

Here's what you'll need to do to put it all together.

Planning

The first year I bought materials online in advance, only to realize that because we are blessed with an incredible wholesale district, I could find everything I needed downtown on San Julian and Wall streets. Empty out your car, clear a morning in your calendar and make it a creative excursion. That said, perusing Etsy for other fun decorative details can't hurt.

Supplies

While more ambitious crafters might want to start with blank wire frames and build their wreath entirely from scratch, I buy pre-made 18-inch grapevine wreath frames (about $5 each) so that people can spend more time on the fun part. I also buy a few smaller, more manageable 12-inch-sized frames for kids. (Making sure I have one frame per person is main reason why an accurate guest count matters too.) Frames are available in line and in-store at craft stores such as Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts stores and Michael's, but Moskatels is my go-to for all hard materials.

Other Tools

Smaller glue guns and refill glue sticks are inexpensive at Moskatels. I try to keep at least three wire cutters in circulation. I ask friends to bring their own tools to share if possible. I buy several spools of small gauge wire, and a couple of packages of pre-cut wire. Offer burlap ribbon, raffia or some type of rustic, neutral ribbon for accents.

Greens and Florals

To cover the basics, scour vendors' booths for traditional juniper, cedar and other conifer tree branches as well as Silver Dollar eucalyptus leaves for a distinct SoCal-meets-holidays feel. The rule of thumb is to pick hearty greens that dry nicely. Metallics have proven to be surprisingly popular adornments; some vendors have gold and silver spray painted eucalyptus and other greens. (A little bling goes a long way.) Thistle and magnolia leaves look gorgeous. Grab red foliage and berries too. Peruse the dried plant and flower selections at craft shops such for other things that add more texture and depth, like lotus pods, pine cones and preserved fruits.

Setup

Approach setting up the wreath supplies like you would a buffet meal. Stack wreath frames on the side (think: Those are the plates). Then lay out piles of greens on the ground or on folding tables. I like to put craft paper underneath to catch some of the stray bits and mess. Scatter tools such as clippers and wires around the work surfaces. I set up a glue gun area where everyone knows to be careful.

Eat and drink

It's a crafting party, not a meal. So keep it simple with a batch drink that looks pretty, such as the aforementioned punch. Charcuterie and cheese will do, or thankfully my friend, chef Rachael Narins of Chicks with Knives, puts together pickles, fruit and cheese platters that are themselves works of art.

