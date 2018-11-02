Ice skating, tree lightings and other holiday festivities you won't want to miss

The Citadel Outlets outside DTLA say they've got bragging rights this year with the world’s tallest live-cut tree: They are turning the holiday lights on Nov. 10 on what they describe as a record-breaking 110-foot white fir, sources from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. (Citadel representatives are quick to point out that the tree was cut down as part of a “forest manicuring process,” and that 12 replacement trees were planted in the wake of its removal.) The incoming tree will be decorated with more than 18,000 twinkling LED lights and 10,000 ornaments and bow. Festivities for the 17th Annual Tree Lighting Concert begin at 4:30 p.m., and will include a 30-person caroling performance by The All-American Boys Chorus. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for Chips for Kids.