Enjoy docent-led tours of six stately homes in Glendale at 'Royal Revivals' Home Tour

Tour six stately homes in Glendale’s historic Royal Boulevard District at the Glendale Historical Society’s “Royal Revivals” Home Tour on Sept. 30.
Glendale’s first historic district overlay zone consists of 30 homes in a variety of architectural styles, among them Spanish Colonial, Colonial, French and Mediterranean Revival. The palm tree-lined stretch of Royal Boulevard in the Rossmoyne area is one of seven designated historic districts in Glendale, with three more pending approval.
The self-driven tour includes the Lewis House, a restored 1927 Mediterranean Revival home, three Spanish Colonial Revival homes, the 1936 Daves-Cannon House, a Colonial Revival home designed by noted Glendale architect Merrill W. Baird and the McCall’s House, a French Revival model home built by Rossmoyne Village Inc. under the supervision of Baird.
“Royal Revivals” Home Tour
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Day of the event ticket purchases are available at the Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale
Tickets: $35 to $45