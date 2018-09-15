The new Goop x CB2 collection: A match made in millennial heaven

Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest project won’t be in theaters anytime soon: To see her latest love story head over to CB2, the young, hip home furnishing store, or Paltrow’s own lifestyle brand website, Goop.com, to check out Goop x CB2, the newly released curated collaboration of contemporary furniture and home decor that can be described only as a millennial match made in heaven.
After Paltrow established herself as a (sometimes-controversial-but-always-glamorous) arbiter of the aspirational modern lifestyle, her meeting of the minds with a store that has been described as the gateway drug to custom designer furniture is a natural swipe to the right for up-and-coming stylistas.
In Paltrow’s words, “CB2 has a contemporary approach to making eclectic pieces harmonize within a room. With their support, we [at Goop] designed a collection that meets the needs of modern families… uniquely layered furniture and decor made with love and an almost obsessive attention to quality.”
Designed to embrace a family friendly lifestyle with a philosophy of everyday elegance, the tightly edited collection riffs on current trends in shape, color and fabric and aims for a level of sophistication well above its price point.
The line features natural materials (think: wood, leather, linen), a variety of textures from basket weaves and bouclé to velvet and mirrored metal, as well as artisanal-inspired details that combine with curvaceous furnishings, couches and coffee tables that quite literally, take the edge off.
It’s not the first time CB2 has teamed up with a tastemaker; previous collaborators have included singer Lenny Kravitz, British designer Matthew Williamson, Los Angeles-based interior designer Ross Cassidy and retailer Fred Segal. And, as in previous partnerships, the CB2 has picked a muse whose sensibility is definitely of the moment.
Choosing from a collection that includes pleated meditation pillows, an indoor swing chair, a curvaceous, pink velvet sofa and a cool, 1955 psychiatrist couch-inspired “shrink bench,” otherwise known as the leather and stainless steel La Strizza bench, here are a few of our favorites: