The new Goop x CB2 collection: A match made in millennial heaven

Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest project won’t be in theaters anytime soon: To see her latest love story head over to CB2, the young, hip home furnishing store, or Paltrow’s own lifestyle brand website, Goop.com, to check out Goop x CB2, the newly released curated collaboration of contemporary furniture and home decor that can be described only as a millennial match made in heaven.