Tour 6 historic properties — and neighborhoods — at Long Beach's 'Great Homes' tour

May 17, 2018 | 11:30 AM

Can a 1921 Craftsman bungalow be reborn as a light-filled Midcentury Modern home? Find out at the "Great Homes of Long Beach" architecture tour presented by the nonprofit preservation group Long Beach Heritage on June 3.

The 17th annual home tour will highlight six homes in the historic Bluff Park, Los Cerritos, California Heights and Eliot Lane neighborhoods, including the updated Craftsman-meets-Midcentury Modern bungalow in Belmont Heights, shown above.

Expect docent-led tours, lots of original Spanish Revival, English Tudor and Craftsman details, and a glimpse at what it was like to live in the historic Eliot Lane district where 800-square-foot homes still line the one-block neighborhood.

Instructions and a map will be sent by return email when tickets are purchased.

Great Homes of Long Beach

When: Noon to 5 p.m. June 3

Where: Will call at the Gaytonia, 212 Quincy Ave., Long Beach

Cost: $40

Info: greathomes.eventbrite

