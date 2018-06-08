Father's Day gift ideas for the fitness-minded dad

Brunch or a steak dinner is standard for Father’s Day, but that shouldn’t be the only treat of the holiday. For the paternal figure in your life who is especially interested in well being and longevity, here are some ideas to help him stay active and healthy -- plus a tip for the wellness journey of a lifetime.
For cellphone users who err on the side of caution, there’s the SafeSleeve, an anti-radiation case for phones, tablets and laptops that was tested in a lab accredited by the Federal Communications Commission. The cases were shown to shield more than 99% of the radio frequency waves emitted by cellphones. (Late last year, the California Department of Health released guidelines around cellphone usage stating that long-term high use “may impact human health.”) The SafeSleeve cases come in cool colors (sky blue, burgundy) and have room for credit cards and cash. Starting at $40, safesleevecases.com
The just-launched Fitbit Versa smartwatch is an easy entry point for the dad who is intimidated by the idea of a fitness tracker. The Versa is smaller and lighter than other Fitbit styles, and has enough features that he can leave his phone at home when out for a walk; it will alert him to calls and texts, and will do all the things Fitbit is known for -- logging steps, calories burned, heart rate patterns. It’s also designed to carry a ton of music, making those post-dinner strolls even more enjoyable. $199, verizonwireless.com
Here’s a gift idea that dad and you can feel good about. Los Angeles company Makers + Goods sources feel-good products that benefit various causes, arrays them in gift baskets and delivers to your door. The Ultimate Dad box contains several items, such as an organic cotton robe, soap using leftover products from craft breweries, Ethiopian coffee and locally handmade incense sticks. A gift basket purchase supports causes such as the donation of underwear to the Los Angeles Mission. $345, makersandgoods.com
And if your dad is curious about esoteric wellness practices, tour operator TCS World Travel is organizing a Mystic Kingdoms of Asia trip led by noted integrative medicine practitioner Andrew Weil. The three-week luxury jaunt kicks off in Singapore and takes in a visit to a Chinese medicine facility, drops in at a school of Buddhism in Sri Lanka, includes sacred evening rituals at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, and stints at a holistic retreat near Kathmandu and a monastery in Bhutan. There are yoga sessions in Chiang Kai, meditation with monks in Laos and a final stop in Ogimi, a village in Okinawa known for its preponderance of centenarians, who will share their secrets over lunch. The whole thing is done via private jet. It doesn’t take place till next February, but you might want to start saving up now: It’s $82,950 per person. tcsworldtravel.com