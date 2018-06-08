Father's Day gift ideas for the fitness-minded dad

And if your dad is curious about esoteric wellness practices, tour operator TCS World Travel is organizing a Mystic Kingdoms of Asia trip led by noted integrative medicine practitioner Andrew Weil. The three-week luxury jaunt kicks off in Singapore and takes in a visit to a Chinese medicine facility, drops in at a school of Buddhism in Sri Lanka, includes sacred evening rituals at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, and stints at a holistic retreat near Kathmandu and a monastery in Bhutan. There are yoga sessions in Chiang Kai, meditation with monks in Laos and a final stop in Ogimi, a village in Okinawa known for its preponderance of centenarians, who will share their secrets over lunch. The whole thing is done via private jet. It doesn’t take place till next February, but you might want to start saving up now: It’s $82,950 per person. tcsworldtravel.com