18 design gifts to give to a loved one — or yourself — this Valentine's Day

Home is where the heart is, literally.

This Valentine’s Day, heart-shaped home goods and matching, whimsical prints are turning up the heat on style, providing a cadre of creative ways to embrace design — and showing up on everything from shower curtains to casserole dishes.

Although there are several theories concerning how the heart shape as we know it came to be the enduring symbol of love, no one can say for sure. It’s a mystery that seems fitting for the instantly recognizable symbol representing the world’s most sought after and sometimes confounding emotion.

Luckily, looking for love in all the right places just got a whole lot easier. We shopped some of our favorite stores and found a lineup of gift-worthy goods aimed at celebrating — you guessed it — the joy of … home. (What, you were expecting something else?)

Your style is timeless

UncommonGoods (UncommonGoods)

Beating heart clock, $85 at UncommonGoods.com.

My love doesn’t waffle

Kohls.com (Kohls.com)

Five-of-hearts waffle maker, $69.99 at Kohls.com.

You shine, my Valentine

Layla Grayce (Layla Grayce)

Oliver Gal heart canvas, $160 at LaylaGrayce.com.

You’re intoxicating!

UncommonGoods (UncommonGoods)

Bottle opener, $21 at UncommonGoods.com. Pair it with a favorite craft beer and you’re golden.

Let’s turn up the heat

Crate and Barrel (Crate and Barrel)

Le Crueset 2-quart Cerise red heart casserole dish, $285 at CrateandBarrel.com.

You brighten the stormiest skies

UncommonGoods (UncommonGoods)

Heart-shaped umbrella, $32 at UncommonGoods.com.

Shower you with love

John Blumenfeld - Deny / Target (John Blumenfeld - Deny / Target)

Hello Beautiful shower curtain, $89.99 at Target.com.

I’m pouring my heart out: Will you be my valentine?

Crate and Barrel (Crate and Barrel)

Heart-shaped bottle stopper, $4.95 at CrateandBarrel.com. Pair it with a beloved vintage.

You keep me in stitches

UncommonGoods (UncommonGoods)

Yarn bowl, $50 at UncommonGoods.com.

Valentine, you’re ottoman league

Target (Target)

Oh Joy! heart-shaped ottoman, $59.99 at Target.com.

Doggone it, be my valentine!

Henri Bendel (Henri Bendel)

Heart-shaped dog bowl, $38 at HenriBendel.com.

Welcome to my heart

UncommonGoods (UncommonGoods)

Rubber heart doormat, $28 at UncommonGoods.com. Valentine’s rug, $14.99 at Target.com

I believe in love at first sight

Target (Target)

Budi Kwan Love Eye Test print, $49 at Target.com.

Write it on your heart

Target (Target)

RoomMates dry erase peel-and-stick wall decals, $13.99 at Target.com.

You’re eggstraordinary!

Sur La Table (Sur La Table)

Pair a dozen farm-fresh eggs with the Gama Go heart egg mold, $10 at SurLaTable.com.

You make my heart race

DanielDuganArt.com (DanielDuganArt.com)

A heart-to-heart pillow, from $55 at DanielDuganArt.com.

This bud’s for you

Hand-blown heart-shaped bud vases, $25 each at UncommonGoods.com. Add a bloom for bonus points.

UncommonGoods (UncommonGoods)

Wanna cuddle?

Be Mine fleece blankets, starting at $75 at DanielDuganArt.com.

Bonnie McCarthy contributes to the Los Angeles Times as a home and lifestyle design writer. She enjoys scouting for directional trends and reporting on what’s new and next. Follow her on Twitter @ThsAmericanHome.

Home@latimes.com

