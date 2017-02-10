18 design gifts to give to a loved one — or yourself — this Valentine's Day

Home is where the heart is, literally.
This Valentine’s Day, heart-shaped home goods and matching, whimsical prints are turning up the heat on style, providing a cadre of creative ways to embrace design — and showing up on everything from shower curtains to casserole dishes.
Although there are several theories concerning how the heart shape as we know it came to be the enduring symbol of love, no one can say for sure. It’s a mystery that seems fitting for the instantly recognizable symbol representing the world’s most sought after and sometimes confounding emotion.
Luckily, looking for love in all the right places just got a whole lot easier. We shopped some of our favorite stores and found a lineup of gift-worthy goods aimed at celebrating — you guessed it — the joy of … home. (What, you were expecting something else?)
Your style is timeless
Beating heart clock, $85 at UncommonGoods.com.
My love doesn’t waffle
Five-of-hearts waffle maker, $69.99 at Kohls.com.
You shine, my Valentine
Oliver Gal heart canvas, $160 at LaylaGrayce.com.
You’re intoxicating!
Bottle opener, $21 at UncommonGoods.com. Pair it with a favorite craft beer and you’re golden.
Let’s turn up the heat
Le Crueset 2-quart Cerise red heart casserole dish, $285 at CrateandBarrel.com.
You brighten the stormiest skies
Heart-shaped umbrella, $32 at UncommonGoods.com.
Shower you with love
Hello Beautiful shower curtain, $89.99 at Target.com.
I’m pouring my heart out: Will you be my valentine?
Heart-shaped bottle stopper, $4.95 at CrateandBarrel.com. Pair it with a beloved vintage.
You keep me in stitches
Yarn bowl, $50 at UncommonGoods.com.
Valentine, you’re ottoman league
Oh Joy! heart-shaped ottoman, $59.99 at Target.com.
Doggone it, be my valentine!
Heart-shaped dog bowl, $38 at HenriBendel.com.
Welcome to my heart
Rubber heart doormat, $28 at UncommonGoods.com. Valentine’s rug, $14.99 at Target.com
I believe in love at first sight
Budi Kwan Love Eye Test print, $49 at Target.com.
Write it on your heart
RoomMates dry erase peel-and-stick wall decals, $13.99 at Target.com.
You’re eggstraordinary!
Pair a dozen farm-fresh eggs with the Gama Go heart egg mold, $10 at SurLaTable.com.
You make my heart race
A heart-to-heart pillow, from $55 at DanielDuganArt.com.
This bud’s for you
Hand-blown heart-shaped bud vases, $25 each at UncommonGoods.com. Add a bloom for bonus points.
Wanna cuddle?
Be Mine fleece blankets, starting at $75 at DanielDuganArt.com.
Bonnie McCarthy contributes to the Los Angeles Times as a home and lifestyle design writer. She enjoys scouting for directional trends and reporting on what’s new and next. Follow her on Twitter @ThsAmericanHome.
