18 design gifts to give to a loved one — or yourself — this Valentine's Day

Home is where the heart is, literally.

This Valentine’s Day, heart-shaped home goods and matching, whimsical prints are turning up the heat on style, providing a cadre of creative ways to embrace design — and showing up on everything from shower curtains to casserole dishes.

Although there are several theories concerning how the heart shape as we know it came to be the enduring symbol of love, no one can say for sure. It’s a mystery that seems fitting for the instantly recognizable symbol representing the world’s most sought after and sometimes confounding emotion.

Luckily, looking for love in all the right places just got a whole lot easier. We shopped some of our favorite stores and found a lineup of gift-worthy goods aimed at celebrating — you guessed it — the joy of … home. (What, you were expecting something else?)

Your style is timeless

Beating heart clock, $85 at UncommonGoods.com.

My love doesn’t waffle

Five-of-hearts waffle maker, $69.99 at Kohls.com.

You shine, my Valentine

Oliver Gal heart canvas, $160 at LaylaGrayce.com.

You’re intoxicating!

Bottle opener, $21 at UncommonGoods.com. Pair it with a favorite craft beer and you’re golden.

Let’s turn up the heat

Le Crueset 2-quart Cerise red heart casserole dish, $285 at CrateandBarrel.com.

You brighten the stormiest skies

Heart-shaped umbrella, $32 at UncommonGoods.com.

Shower you with love

Hello Beautiful shower curtain, $89.99 at Target.com.

I’m pouring my heart out: Will you be my valentine?

Heart-shaped bottle stopper, $4.95 at CrateandBarrel.com. Pair it with a beloved vintage.

You keep me in stitches

Yarn bowl, $50 at UncommonGoods.com.

Valentine, you’re ottoman league

Oh Joy! heart-shaped ottoman, $59.99 at Target.com.

Doggone it, be my valentine!

Heart-shaped dog bowl, $38 at HenriBendel.com.

Welcome to my heart

Rubber heart doormat, $28 at UncommonGoods.com. Valentine’s rug, $14.99 at Target.com

I believe in love at first sight

Budi Kwan Love Eye Test print, $49 at Target.com.

Write it on your heart

RoomMates dry erase peel-and-stick wall decals, $13.99 at Target.com.

You’re eggstraordinary!

Pair a dozen farm-fresh eggs with the Gama Go heart egg mold, $10 at SurLaTable.com.

You make my heart race

A heart-to-heart pillow, from $55 at DanielDuganArt.com.

This bud’s for you

Hand-blown heart-shaped bud vases, $25 each at UncommonGoods.com. Add a bloom for bonus points.

Wanna cuddle?

Be Mine fleece blankets, starting at $75 at DanielDuganArt.com.

Bonnie McCarthy contributes to the Los Angeles Times as a home and lifestyle design writer. She enjoys scouting for directional trends and reporting on what’s new and next. Follow her on Twitter @ThsAmericanHome.

Home@latimes.com

