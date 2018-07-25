6 ways to help your tomato plants withstand the latest heat wave

“The plant needs shade for developing fruit. Try to take the heat off from noon to 4 p.m. They need sun, they just don’t need sun all day in 105 degrees. Be creative. I wrapped some of my container plants like an ice cream cone. I used a row cover to drape over my tomato cages. Row cover is very light and primarily protects against birds. You can water though it. Some people are using umbrellas. One of my readers told me he put up a wire structure and layered it with palm fronds. It was a South Seas island shelter.”