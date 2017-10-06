Shop like Oprah — at half the price — at the La Cienega Design Quarter sidewalk sale

Unless you’re an interior designer scouting fine furniture for a celebrity client, the pristine showrooms along the La Cienega Design Quarter might feel a tad out of reach.

But this weekend, those showrooms are shifting their prized pieces outdoors and slashing their prices.

The first sidewalk sale along the LCDQ will feature wares of about 30 showrooms from Santa Monica to Rosewood, spilling over onto Melrose Avenue and Melrose Place. The designers that sell to the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston are clearing out their warehouses: Christopher Farr rugs discounted from $2,500 to $250, table lamps originally priced at more than $2,000 are half price, ceramics that once cost $80 are now $20 and fabric and wallpaper remnants can be found for $10.

Top design and decor names such as Madeline Stuart, Serena & Lily and Harbinger will be taking part.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Interior of Harbinger on La Cienega. Interior of Harbinger on La Cienega. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“Our showroom has been here 21 years and we’ve never had a sale,” said Robert Willson, owner of Downtown. “We have a 10,000-square-foot warehouse with pieces that never made it to our showroom. We thought it was time to pull out some things.” These will include Midcentury pieces and antiques — sofas, cabinets, Lucite chairs; Willson said many will be discounted by up to 80%.

“It’s a great opportunity for consumers who might be too intimidated to go into a showroom,” said Orli Ben-Dor, creative director for Hollywood at Home, owned by acclaimed designer Peter Dunham. “It’s a good idea to band together and have this walkable sidewalk where everything is centralized. Nobody will have the same things as a neighbor.” Look for Hollywood at Home’s vintage pillows and throws, table and floor lamps and other home accents, priced at $15 and up.

What: LCDQ Sidewalk Sale

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7

Where: La Cienega Design Quarter, along the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles

Info: lcdqla.com

