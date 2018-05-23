They ditched pricey home ownership for a small house on wheels — and they love it

Hofmann was a popular vendor at the annual Dwell on Design trade show held in April in downtown Los Angeles. Visitors were transfixed by the idea of sidestepping crippling real estate and rents in Los Angeles and elsewhere in California, others dreamed of opting for a simpler life, or satisfying their wanderlust. We chatted with three of Hofmann's customers about their decisions to do just that, as part of an new series about how the definition of "home" is changing in the increasingly expensive Golden State.