L.A. designers say this is the place to get that midcentury look — at a discount

If you’ve ever found yourself staring longingly at the showrooms of West Hollywood Design District, wondering when you’ll have the wherewithal to purchase a few pieces of high-quality furniture, then perhaps it’s time to look south — six miles south, in fact, toward Modern Resale.

It’s a destination for interior designers and others who are working with a budget, scouting for modern European furniture, lighting and accessories at accessible prices.

“We’re here for young professionals, families that are just starting out and anyone who appreciates good design,” says Stacia Vinar, who co-owns the shop along with Sarah Whipple. Whipple compares furniture shopping at Modern Resale to purchasing clothing from well-respected vintage shops like Decades, which carries signature brands like Chanel, Moschino and Gucci.

Modern Resale carries second-hand furnishings, lighting and accessories made by well-respected European brands such as B&B Italia, Cappellini and Lignet Roset, starting at 50% or more off the retail price.

“[Modern Resale] had to happen,” says Whipple. Previously a showroom manager for Diva Group, a prominent retailer for European design, Whipple recalls the many phone calls she would receive from owners looking to renovate, wondering where they could sell their hardly used luxury furnishings.

Whipple had no easy answers for them. The calls, combined with a friendship with Stacia Vinar, another Diva Group alum, paved the way for Modern Resale to open in 2014.

Interior designers say Modern Resale is a godsend to both clients looking to buy and those looking to sell their furniture.

“Our clients are literally on the move. Often, carefully curated modern pieces for one home may not be the first selection for their new digs. Knowing the costs of great designer quality pieces, it is a relief and a value to connect clients with Modern Resale as a resource to sell, ” says Don Stewart of Los Angeles-based Desiderata Design, whose celebrity clients include John Legend and Kanye West.

Modern Resale carries second-hand furnishings, lighting and accessories made by well-respected European brands such as B&B Italia, Cappellini and Lignet Roset. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Modern Resale carries second-hand furnishings, lighting and accessories made by well-respected European brands such as B&B Italia, Cappellini and Lignet Roset. Modern Resale carries second-hand furnishings, lighting and accessories made by well-respected European brands such as B&B Italia, Cappellini and Lignet Roset. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“Most of my regular clients redesign their homes every three or four years. The reselling of their previous pieces makes them feel less apprehensive about acquiring new ones. It's a barter of sorts,” says Carlos Antonio, a Los Angeles-based interior and jewelry designer.

Though price tags are still not cheap by any means, it is a better alternative than purchasing reproductions.

A B&B Italia “Charles” Sofa by Antonio Citterio can set you back $16,000, but Modern Resale prices the item at $7,200. A $3,370 Gandia Blasco chaise by Spanish designer Patricia Urquiola goes for $1,685 at Modern Resale. (According to Vinar, the chaise took up too much space in its previous celebrity owner’s home.)

Unlike estate sales where bargain hunters would have to settle for purchasing items as is, Modern Resale works with local restoration specialists to return the item to its former glory.

Sometimes it takes deep cleaning, which was the case with a Ligne Roset Neo rocking chair and ottoman by Alban-Sebastien Gilles.

Other times, it needs even more special attention. When a B&B Italia lacquer nightstand came in dented and scratched, Modern Resale had specialists fill and refinish it to bring it back to its original state. No matter the item, each one is inspected before Whipple and Vinar agree to take it on, so customers are assured of its quality.

Though price tags at Modern Resale are still not cheap by any means, it is a better alternative than purchasing reproductions. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Though price tags at Modern Resale are still not cheap by any means, it is a better alternative than purchasing reproductions. Though price tags at Modern Resale are still not cheap by any means, it is a better alternative than purchasing reproductions. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“Their pieces are in great condition and nicely curated,” says Antonio. “It’s perfect for outfitting common areas of a new project or an entire secondary home without sacrificing the sartorial and design integrity, or budget.”

Modern Resale

Address: 4413 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles

Hours: Appointment only

Info: (310) 838-3800, modernresale.com