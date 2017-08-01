Don't delay: Get your tickets now for the 2018 Modernism Week Fall Preview

Soaked in sun and blessed with fabulous Midcentury Modern architecture, Palm Springs wooed more than 90,000 visitors to its annual Modernism Show in February.

Not everyone can make it to the desert in the spring, though, which is why the preservation group hosts a Modernism Week Fall Preview in October.

This year’s Modernism Week Fall Preview is being held Oct. 19-22, featuring much of what you’ll find in the spring: the popular Modernism Show & Sale, neighborhood walking tours, double decker architectural bus tours and evening cocktail parties.

“The Fall Preview is a wonderful opportunity for attendees to get a taste of what our 11-day festival in February will offer,” said Lisa Vossler Smith, executive director of Modernism Week, in a statement. “This fun, four-day event offers entertaining tours, lectures, iconic architecture and parties similar to the upcoming 2018 festival.”

New programming this fall includes a “Cul-de-Sac Experience” at Canyon View Estates, tours of the recently restored Donald Wexler-designed Kirk Douglas residence, a cocktail party at the William Krisel-designed “House of Tomorrow” or “Elvis’ Honeymoon Hideaway,” and a rare opportunity to view the historic Cavanagh Adobe, one of the oldest surviving homes in the Coachella Valley.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 for the Fall Preview. Tickets for Modernism Week 2018 will go online on Oct. 25 and on sale Nov. 1. Be forewarned: Many events are likely to sell out.

For more information on both events: www.modernismweek.com

CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. CAPTION Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. CAPTION Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks.

lisa.boone@latimes.com

Twitter: @lisaboone19

For an easy way to follow the L.A. scene, bookmark L.A. at Home and join us on our Facebook page for home design, Twitter and Pinterest.

ALSO:

Restoring a neglected tract home to Midcentury glory in Palm Springs

In Palm Springs, a renovation to meld midcentury, modern, light and art

Sleek Donald Wexler home in Palm Springs revealed beneath its remodels

Photos: Inside our favorite desert homes and retreats