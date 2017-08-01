Don't delay: Get your tickets now for the 2018 Modernism Week Fall Preview

Soaked in sun and blessed with fabulous Midcentury Modern architecture, Palm Springs wooed more than 90,000 visitors to its annual Modernism Show in February.
Not everyone can make it to the desert in the spring, though, which is why the preservation group hosts a Modernism Week Fall Preview in October.
This year’s Modernism Week Fall Preview is being held Oct. 19-22, featuring much of what you’ll find in the spring: the popular Modernism Show & Sale, neighborhood walking tours, double decker architectural bus tours and evening cocktail parties.
“The Fall Preview is a wonderful opportunity for attendees to get a taste of what our 11-day festival in February will offer,” said Lisa Vossler Smith, executive director of Modernism Week, in a statement. “This fun, four-day event offers entertaining tours, lectures, iconic architecture and parties similar to the upcoming 2018 festival.”
New programming this fall includes a “Cul-de-Sac Experience” at Canyon View Estates, tours of the recently restored Donald Wexler-designed Kirk Douglas residence, a cocktail party at the William Krisel-designed “House of Tomorrow” or “Elvis’ Honeymoon Hideaway,” and a rare opportunity to view the historic Cavanagh Adobe, one of the oldest surviving homes in the Coachella Valley.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 for the Fall Preview. Tickets for Modernism Week 2018 will go online on Oct. 25 and on sale Nov. 1. Be forewarned: Many events are likely to sell out.
For more information on both events: www.modernismweek.com
