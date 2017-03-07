Some of the world's most exotic orchids are heading to Santa Barbara

From rare species to exotic new hybrids, the 72nd Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show offers something for all fans of the delicate flowering plants.

The three-day event, held March 17-19 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, will showcase living displays of more than 25,000 species by 50 orchid exhibitors from around the world.

There will be workshops and demonstrations on such topics as repotting orchids and flower arranging as well as an art show and expert advice from Bruce Kidd, past president of the San Diego County Cymbidium Society, and members of the UCCE Master Gardeners program.

Leading growers will be on hand to offer growing tips and in a new addition, the Santa Barbara Zoo plans to host a number of STEAM activities (science, technology, engineering, art and math) for children and adults.

Santa Barbara is home to a large number of commercial orchid nurseries and many will host open houses in conjunction with the show.

If you’d like to take the train from Los Angeles, the event is about three miles from the Santa Barbara Amtrak Station, which is a seven-minute trip by taxi.

What: Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 17- 19

Where: Earl Warren Showgrounds, Highway 101 and Las Positas Road, Santa Barbara.

Admission: $14; seniors and students with ID, $12; children 12 and younger free.

Info: sborchidshow.com

