Celebrate the quiet beauty of trees at the Huntington — before it's too late

Don’t let the long-running corpse flower bloom watch at The Huntington (where visitors have lined up to watch a series of unfurling Amorphophallus titanum) distract you from seeing “Out of the Woods: Celebrating Trees in Public Gardens,” a traveling exhibition of 43 artworks organized by the New York Botanical Garden and the American Society of Botanical Artists.
Dedicated to the quiet beauty of trees, the juried show includes watercolor, oil, graphite, colored pencil, and ink depictions of everything from seedpods to paperbark maple to sycamore leaves.
Trees from small county botanical gardens are displayed alongside those from some of the world’s most renowned institutions, including the Huntington and its neighbor in Arcadia, the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden.
But if you want to see the show, you need to act quickly. The exhibition closes Monday.
"Out of the Woods: Celebrating Trees in Public Gardens"
Where: The Huntington’s Brody Botanical Center, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 27, Wednesdays through Mondays.
Info: Admission, $13 to $29. huntington.org
