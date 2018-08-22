Advertisement

Celebrate the quiet beauty of trees at the Huntington — before it's too late

By Lisa Boone
Aug 22, 2018 | 7:00 AM
Celebrate the quiet beauty of trees at the Huntington — before it's too late
Esmée Winkel's "Leiden's 300-Year-Old Tulip Tree in Autumn (2016)," watercolor on paper. (Esmée Winkel / American Society of Botanical Artists / New York Botanical Garden)

Don’t let the long-running corpse flower bloom watch at The Huntington (where visitors have lined up to watch a series of unfurling Amorphophallus titanum) distract you from seeing “Out of the Woods: Celebrating Trees in Public Gardens,” a traveling exhibition of 43 artworks organized by the New York Botanical Garden and the American Society of Botanical Artists.

Dedicated to the quiet beauty of trees, the juried show includes watercolor, oil, graphite, colored pencil, and ink depictions of everything from seedpods to paperbark maple to sycamore leaves.

Advertisement

Trees from small county botanical gardens are displayed alongside those from some of the world’s most renowned institutions, including the Huntington and its neighbor in Arcadia, the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden.

But if you want to see the show, you need to act quickly. The exhibition closes Monday.

"Out of the Woods: Celebrating Trees in Public Gardens"

Where: The Huntington’s Brody Botanical Center, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 27, Wednesdays through Mondays.

Info: Admission, $13 to $29. huntington.org

ALSO:

Before & After: A boring backyard is transformed with outdoor 'rooms' for entertaining and play

Photos: Ready to scratch the grass? Here are 27 inspiring lawn-free yards

These 7 fire-retardant plants may help save your home

lisa.boone@latimes.com

Twitter: @lisaboone19

For an easy way to follow the L.A. scene, bookmark L.A. at Home and join us on our Facebook page for home design, Twitter and Pinterest.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement