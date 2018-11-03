Shop the Pasadena Arts & Crafts Show for all things handmade

It’s all in good old-fashioned handmade fun at the upcoming Pasadena Arts & Crafts Show, Nov. 9-11.
The indoor fair, held at the Hilton Pasadena, is inspired by the international arts and crafts movement of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. You’ll find original woodwork by Michael Childs, hand-painted tiles by Sue Barry, as-seen-in-film costume jewelry from Joseff of Hollywood and other goods from 200 independent and studio artisans.
If you have a few hours, sign up for a workshop to craft a handmade good of your own, like metal pendants and embossed bracelets. And there’s no need to pack a snack if shopping makes you hangry; you’ll be able to sample chocolate, cheese, olive oil and wine from food and drink exhibitors.
Pasadena Arts & Crafts Show
Where: Hilton Pasadena, 168 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 9-11.
Cost: $8 online, $10 at the door. Free for those 18 and younger.
Info: artsandcraftsshow.com