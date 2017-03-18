Look inside this one-of-a-kind home during the Pasadena Heritage Spring Home Tour

Tour the restored Case Study House No. 10 in Pasadena, the city’s only home designed for the landmark residential architecture experiment, as part of the Pasadena Heritage Modern Works Spring Home Tour on March 26.

The three-level home, constructed in 1947 on a sloping corner lot in the San Rafael hills, was designed by father-son architects Kemper Nomland and Kemper Nomland Jr.

It was meant to be an example of a simple, low-cost home for a middle-class family of adults in Southern California:

In “Case Study Houses: The Complete CSH Program 1945-1966,” the home is described as a light-filled property that blends indoors and outdoors: “Every effort has been made to incorporate the surrounding landscape with the living and dining area. … The generous use of translucent glass answers the demand for a feeling of openness and light without sacrificing any privacy.”

Buff & Hensman designed the Arroyo del Rey house in 1979. Beatrice de Gea/Los Angeles Times Buff & Hensman designed the Arroyo del Rey house in 1979. Buff & Hensman designed the Arroyo del Rey house in 1979. (Beatrice de Gea/Los Angeles Times)

The self-driven tour will also include the Buff & Hensman-designed Arroyo del Rey house, shown above, located in the shadow of the 134 Freeway and historic Colorado Street Bridge; the Theodore Criley Jr.-designed Frank Thomas House; a second Buff & Hensman home known as the Hamlin House; the Altadena home that architect James DeLong designed for his parents; and the Belle Grove Apartments by Harold Bissner Sr., Harold Bissner Jr. and James Resh.

Guests will drive themselves to each location, where docents will offer tours and discuss the home’s architectural features and history.

What: Modern & More Spring Home Tour

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26.

Cost: $40 to $45 in advance, $48 on the day of the tour.

Info: pasadenaheritage.org

