Photos: Luxury pools that make plenty of waves

Tuscan villa? Minimalist manse? Resort-style escape?
Whatever your poolside fantasy may be, the reality is that with a creative design team, and perhaps a lottery win, anything is possible.
Thanks to advancements in technology, premium materials, and increasingly expansive budgets for outdoor spaces, homeowners are wading into the deep end of luxury design in pursuit of the perfect pool.
Some of the hottest trends in cool pools include underwater windows and Plexiglas siding, infinity edges, mood lighting, automation via app, dancing fountains, submerged platforms, lap pools, and pond-inspired watering holes complete with living organisms and healthy bacteria.
Join us in taking a refreshing dive into the Los Angeles Times archives to check out some of the splashiest pool designs around.
Bonnie McCarthy contributes to the Los Angeles Times as a home and lifestyle design writer. She enjoys scouting for directional trends and reporting on what’s new and next. Follow her on Twitter @ThsAmericanHome.
