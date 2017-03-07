Rancho Santa Ana has spring plant sale and free admission March 11

California may be emerging from five years of drought, but drought-tolerant living and gardening will never go out of style.

If you’re looking for low-water ideas for spring planting, head to Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden in Claremont, which is having free admission and a native plant sale on Saturday.

Visitors can walk the peaceful grounds of the 86-acre garden and get a glimpse of California flora and fauna on site, and then shop for a wide selection of California native plants at the Grow Native Nursery spring plant sale. To get a sense of what will be available at the sale, check current plant availability, updated weekly, here.

What: Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden plant sale

Where: 1500 N. College Ave., Claremont

When: March 11. Grow Native Nursery Hours, where the plant sale is taking place: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visitors can stroll the grounds during regular garden hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More info: rsabg.org

