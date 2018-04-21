Early Girl, Cherokee Purple or Sweet 100? Readers share their tomato successes

Our favorite tomato, which we've been growing in a very large pot since 2015, is Sweet Cherry 100. We live about 1.5 miles from the ocean, so it's been difficult to grow tomatoes that don't succumb to mildew. But SC100 is fabulous, combining an enormous yield and wonderful sweet flavor. A big plus is that in our area SC100 lasts through the winter, this year providing us with tomatoes through February. It also reseeds, which I didn't think hybrids could do. We don't always pick tomatoes in time and a few fall into the pot where, surprisingly, a few seeds sprout and grow into new plants that are just as wonderful as the parent. In the spring, I usually keep the most vigorous reseed plant and put in a new one from a local nursery. We planted in fortified potting soil from the nursery without local dirt mixed in and don't use any other fertilizer.