Get a taste of royal wedding cake right here at home

On this side of the pond, Magnolia Bakery at 8389 W. 3rd Street in Los Angeles is offering its own version: royal wedding cupcakes for $4.25 each, through Saturday.
"This is our first time doing a special cupcake around the royal wedding," said Sara Gramling, vice president of public relations for Magnolia Bakery, "and part of it was because the flavor profile they chose was more in line with our seasonal flavors."
Translation: In a scandalous break from centuries-old tradition, the ceremonial fruitcake that was customarily served at weddings has been banished — usurped by a delicate, seasonal lemon and elderflower cake topped with buttercream frosting and fresh flowers (gasp!).
Magnolia Bakery's version will be wrapped in a lacy paper collar and consist of elderflower cake filled with lemon curd and topped with elderflower meringue buttercream and a little tiara. Cakes ($55-$85) are also available.
"I think there is a lot of interest in the royal wedding," said Gramling, "and this is a way for people to participate."
If you are willing to hold out for the real thing, however, slices of royal wedding cake (most of them decades old, including a piece from the late Princess Diana's wedding) will be sold to the highest bidder through Julien's Auctions in Las Vegas on June 23.
Bonnie McCarthy contributes to the Los Angeles Times as a home and lifestyle design writer. She enjoys scouting for directional trends and reporting on what's new and next. Follow her on Twitter @ThsAmericanHome
