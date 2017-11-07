Tour 3 homes by midcentury legend R.M. Schindler at Inglewood block party

Nearly 20 years after designing the famed Kings Road House in West Hollywood for himself and another family, architect Rudolph M. Schindler developed three small spec houses in Inglewood that mirrored his communal, duplex-style home.

The three homes, which emphasize a connection between indoors and out, will be open to the public for touring for the first time on Dec. 2 as part of the Los Angeles-based nonprofit MAK Center for Art and Architecture’s R.M. Schindler Architecture Tour and Inglewood Block Party.

The event will include a house tour, Champagne reception and a pop-up shop of art and design objects assembled by the design collective Extended Family Projects, from 4 to 7 p.m.

See firsthand how the modern architect’s work — which emphasized affordable, everyday materials and was considered radical at the time — still resonates.

What: R.M. Schindler Architecture Tour and Inglewood Block Party

When: Ticket owners will be assigned itineraries between 3 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Where: Addresses released upon purchase.

Tickets: $45.

Info: makcenter.org

