'The Property Brothers' are bringing their variety show party to Orange County

Identical twins Drew and Jonathan Scott of “Property Brothers” fame are taking a break from their HGTV home renovation show “Brother vs. Brother” to tour the country with “The Scott Brothers House Party.”
The live stage show, which arrives in Costa Mesa on July 23, will feature songs, video, design tips and giveaways from their brand of housewares, called Scott Living.
Viewers should be prepared for audience participation, and several viewers will be invited to compete in home improvement and design challenges.
And if you’ve got a problem room at home, bring photos because a few lucky fans will receive a Scott Brothers’ makeover on stage.
What: “The Scott Brothers’ House Party”
When: 7 p.m., July 23
Where: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa
Tickets: $49 to $149.
Info: scfta.org; thescottbrothers.com
Twitter: @lisaboone19
