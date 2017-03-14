A guide to our favorite spring garden tours in SoCal

What a crazy year it has been for California gardens, after long-running drought was followed by record rain. You can’t help but wonder what spring has in store for us. You’ll soon find out as the traditional garden tours kick off this month. This year’s annual roundup includes everything from lush landscapes to desert-friendly gardens. Be sure to check websites for more information and updates before you go, because many events sell out. Most are rain or shine, though, and not all tours are handicap-accessible. Additions to the list and suggestions are welcome via reader comments.

March 25: A tour of an English-style garden in South Pasadena that has been adapted to the Southern Californian climate, benefits South Pasadena Beautiful’s Library Park beautification project. 1 to 3 p.m. Garden talk at 2 p.m. with Debby Figoni, water conservation administrator for the city of Beverly Hills. $20. southpasbeautiful.org

March 26: The Desert Horticultural Society of Coachella Valley hosts the 12th Desert Garden Tour featuring desert-friendly, low-water gardens. Noon to 4 p.m. $15. Registration at Desert Water Agency 1200 South Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs. deserthorticulturalsociety.org

The Savage Moyer residence will be included on the May 7 Los Angeles Area Open Day tour. Tom Rau The Savage Moyer residence will be included on the May 7 Los Angeles Area Open Day tour. The Savage Moyer residence will be included on the May 7 Los Angeles Area Open Day tour. (Tom Rau)

April 1-2: Tour 30 gardens composed of at least 50% native plants as part of the annual self-guided native plant tour organized by the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers and Native Plants. The April 1 tour will focus on gardens in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. The April 2 tour will highlight Los Angeles and Westside neighborhoods. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., both days. Members and students, $25, nonmembers, $30. Includes admission for both days. (818) 768-1802; nativeplantgardentour.org and theodorepayne.org

April 8-9: The 70th Riverside Flower Show and Garden Tour. The tour of six private gardens takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The flower show is 1 to 6 p.m. April 8 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9. Maps and tickets are available at the Elks Lodge, 6166 Brockton Drive, Riverside. $10 in advance; $12 in person. (951) 777-0746; riversideflowershow.info

April 9: The Assn. of Professional Landscape Designers hosts a garden tour focusing on watershed approach. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $25. apldca.org/apld-events

April 22: Tour several private gardens in Newport Beach and Corona del Mar during the Sherman Library & Gardens' annual garden tour. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members, $50; nonmembers, $60; optional shuttle, $45. Lunch included. (949) 673-2261; slgardens.org

April 22-23: The Redlands Horticultural & Improvement Society will hold its 2017 Garden Tour and Uncommon Plant Sale, which will include tours of six private, owner-maintained gardens. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15. Tickets are good for both days. redlandsgardenclub.com

April 23: The Westlake Village Garden Club's 44th Garden Tour highlights “California-style” gardens that celebrate outdoor living and al fresco entertaining. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $25. westlakevillagegardenclub.com

April 23: The Pacific Palisades Spring Garden Tour highlights six gardens in Pacific Palisades and Brentwood. Noon to 4 p.m. $30. (424) 268-8780. westlakevillagegardenclub.org

April 23: The Creative Arts Group's 23rd "Art of the Garden" tour will highlight five private gardens in Pasadena, Altadena and Sierra Madre. 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. $30 in advance; $35 day of tour at 108 N. Baldwin Ave. in Sierra Madre. (626) 355-8360: www.creativeartsgroup.org

April 29-30: Tour homes and gardens in a variety of architectural styles at the Floral Park Home and Garden Tour north of Santa Ana. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance tickets, $30; same day, $35. Classic cars and antiques vendors will be located on North Park Drive. (714) 648-0904. floralparkhometour.com

April 30: South Pasadena Beautiful hosts a self-guided tour of six sustainable gardens in South Pasadena. 1 to 4 p.m. A plant swap will be held at 565 Camino Verde. Free. No tickets or registration required. southpasbeautiful.org

The Pippert Garden will be included on Pasadena Open Day tour on April 30. Courtesy of the Garden Conservancy The Pippert Garden will be included on Pasadena Open Day tour on April 30. The Pippert Garden will be included on Pasadena Open Day tour on April 30. (Courtesy of the Garden Conservancy)

April 30: Explore six private gardens in Pasadena, open to the public for self-guided tours to benefit the Garden Conservancy. Maps and discounted tickets will be available at the La Casita del Arroyo Garden, 177 South Arroyo Boulevard, Pasadena from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; gardens are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 per garden (children under 12 free), no reservations required, rain or shine. (888) 842-2442; gardenconservancy.org/open-days

May 5: The Laguna Beach Garden Club hosts a self-guided walking tour of private gardens on and around Brooks Street in the city’s Village neighborhood. The tour includes free refreshments, exhibits, a keepsake brochure, shuttle bus service, a plant sale and a raffle of prizes donated by local artists and businesses. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $45 to $50. lagunabeachgardenclub.org

May 6: The self-guided Leimert Park Garden Tour will feature eleven private gardens. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15, and children under 13 free. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event at the Garden Tour Hub, located at Community Build’s courtyard in Leimert Park Village, 4305 Degnan Blvd. A map will be provided at the Hub, which will also offer food, live music, and a variety of vendors and exhibitors. leimertparkgardentour.com

May 6-7: The Mary Lou Heard Memorial Garden Tour highlights 40 residential gardens from Long Beach to San Clemente. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donation. heardsgardentour.com