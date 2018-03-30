5 secrets to growing big, fat, juicy tomatoes

Use a premium potting soil mixed with a nutrient-rich organic amendment like worm castings or compost, (two-thirds potting soil to one-third amendment) and just one tomato per container, so the plant has plenty of room to grow. With a 6-inch-tall plant, remove the lower leaves and bury about 2-3 inches of the stem. That's not necessary with a gallon-sized plant which is already well established. It's OK to add a few marigolds, basil or other shallow-rooted herbs, but stay away from deep-rooted plants that will compete for space and nutrients. Remember, container plants must be watered and fertilized more frequently than those in the ground, because pots dry out quicker and the nutrients wash away.