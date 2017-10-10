WestEdge Design Fair returns to Barker Hangar in Santa Monica from Oct. 19-22

Perhaps your idea of a furniture trade show is limited to sofas and sales reps. You’re not wrong. But at the WestEdge Design Fair, which returns to the Barker Hanger from Oct. 19-22, visitors can meet designers and catch up on the latest home trends in what is a more relaxed version of a traditional trade show.
Now in its fifth year, the modern design showcase will feature approximately 150 exhibitors including lighting and the latest kitchen appliances, with more than 40 brands that are new to the show: Koncept, Foscarini, Neutra Furniture Collection by VS America, Croft House, Monogram, Fyrn and Juniper House among them.
Visitors can shop for goods at Made:Modern, a small showcase devoted to independent designers, attend design seminars that include topics such as green living and lighting, or get some air at the outdoor lounge designed by Venus Williams’ design firm, V Starr Interiors, complete with interactive ping pong tables, fire pits and grilling demonstrations.
What: WestEdge Design Fair
When: Opening night preview party, 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 19. Show hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 22.
Where: The Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica
Admission: $25. Advance tickets: $20 for a one-day pass; $45 run-of-show weekend pass with parking pass. Opening night party, $95. Parking, $10. Children under 12 free, dogs are permitted.
Info: westedgedesignfair.com
For an easy way to follow the L.A. scene, bookmark L.A. at Home and join us on our Facebook page for home design, Twitter and Pinterest.
