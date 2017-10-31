Check out the Wiltern, and other historic Koreatown buildings, on a self-guided walking tour

Explore the history and architecture of Koreatown, with a focus on Wilshire Boulevard in particular, on a self-guided walking tour sponsored by the Los Angeles Conservancy on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. and running to 4:30 p.m.

Walk — or take a Metro bus — through the neighborhood at your own pace and learn about 20 historic sites courtesy of docents who will be on hand to provide architectural, historical and cultural information.

Tour highlights include the Art Deco Willard H. George Building, the Wiltern theater, the Spanish Colonial Revival Chapman Court, and the Wilshire Boulevard Temple, which was refurbished in 2013.

The tour is held in conjunction with “L.A.’s K-Town: Culture and Community,” a weekend-long exploration of the city’s Koreatown neighborhood, running through Sunday.

Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times The historic Wiltern theater in Koreatown is part of the self-guided tour. The historic Wiltern theater in Koreatown is part of the self-guided tour. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

What: Exploring Wilshire Boulevard Walking Tour

When: Check in between 8:30 a.m. and noon, Saturday. Tour runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Tour begins at the Wiltern theater, 3790 Wilshire Blvd.

Tickets: $20 to $40

Information: laconservancy.org

