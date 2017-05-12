Calendar letters: Too much talk, not enough action on race

Charles Barkley as a spokesperson on the race divide [“Barkley Will Bring Bite to ‘Race,’ ” May 5]? Don’t make me laugh. If I talk about something and never do anything about it, I’m just talking, which is what has been happening. We know what the problems are, and more conversations are not going to solve them. So let’s stop with the rope-a-dope and get to the antidote.

Willie James Weatherspoon, Gardena

A sour note about Dudamel

Regarding “Dudamel Speaks Out on Venezuelan Violence” [May 8]: No matter how much you try to sweeten this pill, Gustavo Dudamel has become the Wilhelm Furtwangler of Venezuela. Like the German conductor, Dudamel could have done much more a long time ago but refused, claiming that art must be above politics, while many of his people were repressed and killed by the brutal regime of Nicolas Maduro. The famous Venezuelan pianist Gabriela Montero, a California resident, has long been critical of Dudamel for refusing to take a stand while his country fell into chaos. The maestro might be a genius but has come too late to denounce the horrors perpetrated by the Venezuelan government.

Raul De Cardenas

Los Angeles

‘Tosca’ violence was too much

Regarding “The Power of ‘Tosca’ Rings Out With Spirit” [April 26]: On May 5 I saw “Tosca” for the fifth time (with Sondra Radvanovsky and directed by John Caird).

The violence of the John Caird production is overdone and very much detracts from the show. It was an unpleasant experience, which has caused me to never want to see another performance of “Tosca.” Oh, and the singing and other aspects of the show? Yeah, those were great.

Dan Persoff

Los Angeles

Sensitivity over teen suicide

Regarding “Reasons Why This Resonates” [May 6]” This series was about creating enthralling, suspenseful television. Period. It succeeded in becoming a hit. I do not believe there was any considerate thinking of how it depicted suicide beyond that goal. What was their intended message of this series? Do they think they successfully delivered their intended message? What were the discussions during filming about their Hollywood depiction of suicide and the potential for negative consequences on fragile teens everywhere contemplating suicide as a solution to their treatable pain and angst?

Congratulations Netflix on making a wildly successful hit. Consider donating some of the revenue generated to the many agencies seeking to assist troubled teens.

David Brajac

San Mateo

‘Archduke’ shows poor judgment

Regarding “Woe and Wit in ‘Archduke’ ” [May 9]: Apparently there is no nadir in iniquitous judgment for topics in modern theater. The tasteless attempt to create a comedic cast of assassins in the play “Archduke” is beyond words.

Michael Saint-Just

Rancho Mirage

Pippa Garner’s amazing works

Thank you to Christopher Knight for covering Pippa Garner [“An Eye for the Folly of Modern Living,” May 9]. Many of us have appreciated her work for years, always full of amazing and innovative ideas, contraptions that somehow make sense, hilarious videos and her beautiful drawings, even her [personal] transition was a “work of art.”

It is time to write more reviews for people who have been making art for many years, often in obscurity, and whose work can transcend much of what passes for “art” in today’s world.

Lynn Leatart

Sherman Oaks

‘The Promise’ is enlightening

Regarding “WWI Saga Puts Romance Over Atrocity” [April 21]: What a great movie [“The Promise”], very enlightening story. I hope more people see this movie and learn about the Armenian genocide.

Barbara Brewer

Hacienda Heights

