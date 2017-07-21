Calendar Letters: 'Dunkirk' and World War II memories

Memories of Dunkirk and World War II

I read Josh Rottenberg’s article [“Audacious Maneuver: Christopher Nolan Takes on Tentpole Rivals With WWII Thriller ‘Dunkirk,’” July 16)] with great interest. It is an apt title for a heroic episode in British history. I was 17 at the time, living in Wimbledon, and vividly remember the calm but urgent voice of the BBC announcer as he appealed for small-boat owners to go to the rescue of the British army stranded on the shores of northern France. He was asking a lot — anyone with a small boat was asked to report to one of about four harbors on the south coast for instructions. No protection was promised. The Royal Air Force was deployed elsewhere, but the German air force was overhead strafing the soldiers on the beaches.

Nena Kelty

Glendale

Regarding “In Dunkirk’s Defeat, a Very British Triumph” [July 16]: It is nice to see Hollywood is looking back 72 years to bring to light the many stories of courage of WWII to our wholly ignorant public more obsessed with the Kardashians than learning the lessons of the world’s recent history.

Craig Carr

West Hills

Real meaning of ‘Apes’ film

Justin Chang can’t rave enough about “War for the Planet of the Apes” [“‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Has Stunning Artistry,” July 14] but interprets it as an allegory about people treating other people badly. Ironically, that interpretation requires more abstraction than seeing the movie as a gripping fable about human treatment of nonhumans. Our blinkered obsession with ourselves often shoves aside concern for the victimization of other species.

Deborah W. Elliott

Pacific Palisades

The man behind the golden voice

Thanks for Randy Lewis’ terrific article [“Vin Scully’s Doubleheader With L.A. Phil,” July 18]. I was more than a little touched by the humility and joy Scully expressed. Thanks for capturing a slice of one of the best of our fellow humans. Can’t wait to watch the performance on the 30th.

Bob Nielsen

Pasadena

::

Vin and Chick [Hearn] helped make L.A. seem like a single place versus an ungainly, haphazard sprawl. Los Angeles will never fully know what we lost when we lost these guys. Their kind may never happen again.

John Kilroy

Orange

Taken for a ride at Disneyland

Why does The Times accord so much space prominently to an article [Todd Martens’ “My Disney Mind,” July 9] by one of your writers who is so obsessed with Disneyland that he goes solo several times a month and tries somewhat pathetically to contact those he considers authorities to explain this obsession and maybe comfort him? In a world with millions of people who are more tragically addicted, we’re asked to somehow sympathize with Martens or at least humor him. Sorry, I can’t do that.

TR Jahns

Hemet

Mentoring Gwen Stefani

Regarding Lorraine Ali’s “HBO’s ‘Defiant Ones’ Is a Fascinating Look at Pop and Hip-Hop Music’s Odd Couple” [July 8]: Jimmy Iovine helped Gwen Stefani become a solo star, but it was my neighbor Tom Atencio who discovered and nurtured the careers of Gwen Stefani and No Doubt. I still remember Christmas 1996 when Tom and I exchanged gifts — he gave me No Doubt’s first CD and I gave him my first children’s book about pioneer pilot Bessie Coleman. In any event, both Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre have helped shape our musical culture over the past quarter century.

Philip S. Hart

Los Feliz

Casting in a diverse society

The gist of Jessica Gelt’s article [“Casting Call: Should Roles Be Gender or Race Specific?” July 16] could be summed with one line from it: “We’ve heard that story.” Upon reading the many sharp lines of the article, my first impulse was to comment on the article’s reflection of the industry-scant recognition of Chicanos/Latinos. Hollywood is imaginary, there is no there, there for some.

Juan Gomez-Quinones

Los Angeles

::

Jessica Gelt’s piece deserved the prominent front-page placement it was given. Hiring performers whose real-life situations match that of a character is essential. For a moment in time, we, the audience experience an emotional connection with artists who may or may not look or be like us. This can open us to an in-depth realization that the essence of the human being is within not without. To our benefit, life can imitate art.

Mary Leah Plante

Los Angeles

::

Congratulations on your section dedicated to the questions of casting screen and stage art in a multicultural society. It’s a powerful starter and focus for conversations — it should hang on the wall of every performing arts company.

Mark Hein

Los Angeles