Roundup: Gagosian's Clinton fundraiser, Abramovic's aboriginal controversy, an initiative that's not-so-hot for housing

— Islamic extremist pleads guilty to destroying Timbuktu mausoleums in the first trial for cultural destruction at The Hague. The Art Newspaper
— Earlier this month, racially charged observations about aboriginal Australians made by performance artist Marina Abramovic drew wide criticism. Performance artist Sarah-Jane Norman, who is aboriginal, responds. AWAYE!
— Mega dealer Larry Gagosian is staging a benefit sale for Hillary Clinton at one of his Manhattan galleries. ARTnews
— Nearly two months ago, Google took down writer Dennis Cooper’s blog, which featured a number of his projects, including his GIF novels. But the author says that Google will now return his data to him. Artforum
— A Los Angeles makeup artist is suing appropriation artist Richard Prince for using one of her Instagram images as the basis of an inkjet painting. The Art Newspaper
— In other legal news, the New York Police Department arrested a performance artist who threw crickets and worms in a crowded subway car. Maybe driving the 10 Freeway at rush hour isn’t all bad. Hyperallergic
— “It was like someone turned the faucet off.” A downtown Manhattan gallerist talks about why she’s closing — because of a shifting market and art fair exhaustion. ARTnews
— Sort of related: How Qatar’s oil boom led to the creation of a decadent art scene, but also, ultimately, to its demise. Quartz
— “Completely out of touch with the needs of the city.” Why the Neighborhood Integrity Initiative would be a “horror show” for housing in Los Angeles. LAist
— What can be done about a city’s fabric as high rents push out mom-and-pop retail outlets? New York Times
— Earlier this year, the Museum of Neon Art moved to Glendale. Kevin Roderick reports that it is thriving. LA Observed
— An art show for dogs and an ice cream sandwich inspired by the Barnes Foundation. Because the art industrial complex can also be good for sugary treats. Mental Floss, ARTnews
— Do you need an MFA to become an art star? Ben Davis parses the data. Artnet
— How the Museum of Modern Art helped key artists — from Marc Chagall to Marcel Duchamp — flee Europe during the tumult of World War II. Perhaps this will inspire some U.S. museum to help out Syrian artists too. Inside/Out
— Tyler Green tells the story of how California came to be mapped — and the role that photographer Carleton Watkins (and his 1,000 pounds of photographic gear) had in that odyssey. Zocalo Public Square
— Speaking of photography: A Q&A with Carrie Mae Weems. Lenny
— Plus, an all-around terrific interview with painter Enrique Chagoya. Hyperallergic
— And how the Tate Britain is using artificial intelligence to pair historic paintings and photography. The Guardian
— Playing “Pokémon Go” in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward. Rob Walker
— The bizarro-hilarious perfume ad shot by Spike Jonze at Welton Becket’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. I love ladies in green who shoot lasers from their fingers. <3<3<3 Curbed
