Roundup: Gagosian's Clinton fundraiser, Abramovic's aboriginal controversy, an initiative that's not-so-hot for housing

A historic cultural destruction trial. Continued fallout from the Marina Abramovic controversy. And Larry Gagosian helps Hillary Clinton. Plus: The unstable art market, what the Neighborhood Integrity Initiative could do to housing (not pretty) and a perfume ad for the ages. This is the Roundup:

— Islamic extremist pleads guilty to destroying Timbuktu mausoleums in the first trial for cultural destruction at The Hague. The Art Newspaper

— Earlier this month, racially charged observations about aboriginal Australians made by performance artist Marina Abramovic drew wide criticism. Performance artist Sarah-Jane Norman, who is aboriginal, responds. AWAYE!

— Mega dealer Larry Gagosian is staging a benefit sale for Hillary Clinton at one of his Manhattan galleries. ARTnews

— Nearly two months ago, Google took down writer Dennis Cooper’s blog, which featured a number of his projects, including his GIF novels. But the author says that Google will now return his data to him. Artforum

— A Los Angeles makeup artist is suing appropriation artist Richard Prince for using one of her Instagram images as the basis of an inkjet painting. The Art Newspaper

— In other legal news, the New York Police Department arrested a performance artist who threw crickets and worms in a crowded subway car. Maybe driving the 10 Freeway at rush hour isn’t all bad. Hyperallergic

— “It was like someone turned the faucet off.” A downtown Manhattan gallerist talks about why she’s closing — because of a shifting market and art fair exhaustion. ARTnews

— Sort of related: How Qatar’s oil boom led to the creation of a decadent art scene, but also, ultimately, to its demise. Quartz

— “Completely out of touch with the needs of the city.” Why the Neighborhood Integrity Initiative would be a “horror show” for housing in Los Angeles. LAist

A 700-unit apartment complex rises in downtown Los Angeles in 2015. The proposed Neighborhood Integrity Initiative could put a moratorium on such projects. Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times A 700-unit apartment complex rises in downtown Los Angeles in 2015. The proposed Neighborhood Integrity Initiative could put a moratorium on such projects. A 700-unit apartment complex rises in downtown Los Angeles in 2015. The proposed Neighborhood Integrity Initiative could put a moratorium on such projects. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

— What can be done about a city’s fabric as high rents push out mom-and-pop retail outlets? New York Times

— Earlier this year, the Museum of Neon Art moved to Glendale. Kevin Roderick reports that it is thriving. LA Observed

— An art show for dogs and an ice cream sandwich inspired by the Barnes Foundation. Because the art industrial complex can also be good for sugary treats. Mental Floss, ARTnews

— Do you need an MFA to become an art star? Ben Davis parses the data. Artnet

— How the Museum of Modern Art helped key artists — from Marc Chagall to Marcel Duchamp — flee Europe during the tumult of World War II. Perhaps this will inspire some U.S. museum to help out Syrian artists too. Inside/Out

— Tyler Green tells the story of how California came to be mapped — and the role that photographer Carleton Watkins (and his 1,000 pounds of photographic gear) had in that odyssey. Zocalo Public Square

A couple makes their way up California's Mount Diablo, one of the key peaks used in the state's mapping. Robert Durell / Los Angeles Times A couple makes their way up California's Mount Diablo, one of the key peaks used in the state's mapping. A couple makes their way up California's Mount Diablo, one of the key peaks used in the state's mapping. (Robert Durell / Los Angeles Times)

— Speaking of photography: A Q&A with Carrie Mae Weems. Lenny

— Plus, an all-around terrific interview with painter Enrique Chagoya. Hyperallergic

— And how the Tate Britain is using artificial intelligence to pair historic paintings and photography. The Guardian

— Playing “Pokémon Go” in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward. Rob Walker