At Descanso Gardens, a different kind of winter light show 

Medvitz acts as Enchanted’s creative director and oversees the team that gets the show up and running, a process that keeps him onsite for about six weeks leading up to opening night. “There’s some of our crew,” he says as an orange electric cart whizzes past, carrying workers up to the “Fantasy Forest,” where subtle lighting and a chandelier suspended in the trees suggest the ruins of an ancient castle superimposed over Descanso’s extensive camellia collection.