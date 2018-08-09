Come on get happy, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' season two teaser is here

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” new teaser trailer is enough to tide you over while awaiting the Season 2 premiere on Amazon Prime Video.
The Golden Globe-winning and Emmy-nominated series returns this fall with Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan starring as Midge Maisel, along with Golden Globe, Tony and three-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, and Marin Hinkle.
Showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, known for “Gilmore Girls,” were a hot commodity this summer earning 14 Emmy nominations for “Maisel” including comedy series, directing for a comedy series, writing for a comedy series and lead actress in a comedy series.
The cast and crew were at this year’s Television Critics Assn. press tour promoting the show, where Sherman-Palladino said they’re gonna “go big or go home” for Season 2.
The show is still in production and will air in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video.
For now you can watch the trailer below.