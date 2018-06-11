From the Colombian jungle, a rare look at the young rebels fighting the government

Although the rebel group FARC signed a peace treaty with Colombia in 2016 and gave up its weapons last summer, the guerrillas known as the National Liberation Army continue to prepare for more armed rebellion.

Experts estimate the group, known by its Spanish initials as ELN, has from 1,000 to 3,000 members. Politically, it preaches a blend of Marxism and liberation theology.

ELN did not participate in the peace talks between the Marxist-Leninist FARC — the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia — and the government of President Juan Manuel Santos. The peace pact announced in November 2016 ended more than five decades of rebellion that left 220,000 dead and 7 million displaced.

One ELN training camp the western state of Choco offers a glimpse of the lives of guerrillas, and photographer Lena Mucha recently spent time with them at the camp and at a nearby village. The group often appeals to the young. Indeed, many residents of the camp are teenagers or in their 20s. Giovanny, 21, says he joined the group when he was 14. Like others interviewed, he declined to give his full name because the rebels are still considered outlaws by the government.

A three-month truce between Bogota and ELN expired in January and the rebels promptly resumed carrying out violence, bombing oil pipelines and killing members of the Colombian army. ELN leaders later declared a temporary truce for the presidential election. ELN and government officials are discussing whether to resume peace talks, but it’s unclear what will happen when the truce expires June 17.

Some people are drawn to ELN by its political ideology. But for others, it presents an opportunity — a way to flee impoverished communities or escape domestic violence. Others say being in ELN gives meaning to their lives.

“I would like to have studied and to do something else,” says Kalinche, a 34-year-old guerrilla. “But now, which option do I have? I only know how to fight.”

Girls walk through a village in Choco state. A truce allowed ELN rebels to leave their remote training camp and live in the village. Lena Mucha

A young guerrilla fighter rests at night. The rebels must have their weapons at every moment. Lena Mucha

A woman visits her husband who lives with other guerrilla members. They have a 1-year-old son. Lena Mucha

As part of a training exercise, teenage rebels lie motionless for a long time under the burning sun. Lena Mucha

Fabian, 15, and Angie, 16, are among ELN's many young members. The group often tries to recruit youngsters. Lena Mucha

A muddy soccer field serves as a site for combat training. Lena Mucha

Milena, 16, joined ELN in September 2017. "I always liked the guerrillas, even as a young girl I was impressed how they were fighting for our people and how they treated our community," she says. Lena Mucha

A young fighter during his free time in the afternoon. Lena Mucha

A guerrilla shows the slogan carried by all ELN members: "Ni un paso atras: liberacion o muerte." (Not one step back: liberation or death.) Lena Mucha

A landmine is among the personal belongings of one girl rebel. The mine, light brown and slightly oblong, is immediately to the left of the object decorated with an animal face. Lena Mucha

Young girls do their hair in one of the houses the group took over during the recent cease-fire. Lena Mucha

Two teenagers dancing salsa in their free time. Lena Mucha

ELN sets up camps in remote locations. A rebel surveys an area that can only be reached by river. Lena Mucha