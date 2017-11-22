Who are the 11 human rights activists going on trial in Turkey?

Eleven human rights activists, including nine Turks, a Swede and a German, are scheduled to appear in court in Istanbul on Wednesday despite an international groundswell of condemnation over the Turkish government’s decision to try them on charges of aiding terror organizations.

Turkey has been under a state of emergency since last July, when an attempted military coup was put down by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with public support, resulting in the deaths of 249 civilians.

More than 50,000 people are currently in prison since the coup attempt, most charged with aiding what Turkey considers terror organizations. The Kurdistan Workers Party is one group designated by Turkey and its NATO allies as a terror organization. The Turkish government has also branded as a terror organization a group led by aging cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom it blames for the attempted coup and now lives in Pennsylvania.

Since the attempted coup, 150,000 people have been purged from the public sector over alleged ties to terror organizations but have yet to be detained or charged with a crime.

The 11 rights activists were detained by police in July while they were participating in a conference on Prince’s Islands, a group of islands near Istanbul. Speaking at a G-20 summit in Germany days after the detentions in July, Erdogan said police acted because of intelligence that revealed the activists were planning a new coup.

“They gathered there for a meeting which has the nature of the continuation of July 15 [2016 coup attempt],” he said.

Almost two decades ago, in 1998, Amnesty International adopted Erdogan as a prisoner of conscience after he was jailed for reciting a poem the then-secular government of Turkey claimed incited hatred.

Who is on trial?

Amnesty International’s Turkey chairman, Taner Kilic, was arrested separately from the other 10 defendants and faces 7½ to 15 years in prison on charges of “being a member of an armed terror organization.” He is the only defendant who was not granted bail. Prosecutors allege Kilic is a member of the Fetullah organization because he had used a smartphone messaging application called ByLock. Authorities allege the application, downloaded more than 600,000 times between 2014 and 2016 by users all over the world, was developed by Gulen’s followers to allow secret communication among themselves. Tens of thousands of people in Turkey have been arrested and charged, like Kilic, with membership in the group based on allegations they downloaded the application.

On Wednesday, Kilic’s lawyers presented findings by two independent forensic analysts showing his phone never had ByLock.

The other 10 defendants include some of Turkey’s most well-known rights activists — Idil Eser from Amnesty International, Gunal Kursun, Ozlem Dalkiran, Veli Acu, Ilknur Ustun, Nalan Erkem, Seyhmus Ozbekli, and Nejat Taştan — as well as Ali Gharavi, a Swede with dual U.S. citizenship, and Peter Steudtner, a German national, who were both attending the conference to present workshops on how to secure data to the rights defenders and deal with stress.

At a hearing in October, Steudtner recounted what he said was a 20-year history of using his expertise in information technology to support nonviolent movements, and said he had never backed any terror organization. He also said some of the evidence presented against him, including images and other files allegedly found on his computer, had been planted by police.

Gharavi, Steudtner, and the eight Turkish activists are charged with “aiding an armed terror organization without being members,” and also face between 7½ and 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors have said the meeting on the Prince’s Islands was meant to foment “chaos” akin to 2013 protests in Istanbul against Erdogan and the failed 2016 coup attempt. As evidence, they presented campaign material used by Amnesty International to call attention to alleged human rights abuses in Turkey, activities the defendants say are within the normal purview of their organization.

What has international reaction been?

Twenty-two members of the U.S. Congress have written letters to Erdogan asking for the charges to be dropped. More than 700,000 people have signed a petition by Amnesty International calling for the release of the activists. Calls for dropping charges have also come from the European Commission, the U.S. State Department, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and several European governments.

“The 11 face outlandish ‘terrorism’ charges in what can only be described as a politically motivated prosecution aimed at silencing critical voices within the country,” read a letter released ahead of the hearing on Wednesday. The signatories include National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden and Human Rights Watch head Ken Roth, along with other rights advocates like artists Ai Weiwei, Sting, Peter Gabriel and several actors. “The Turkish authorities must know that the eyes of the world will be on Istanbul’s central court for this trial. We will not stay silent. Defending human rights is not a crime.”

What is at stake?

Inside Turkey, the post-coup crackdown has largely decimated the country’s media, political opposition and civil society landscape. More than 150 journalists are behind bars, many facing terror charges, and scores of television stations and newspapers have been shut down. Thousands of nonprofit groups have also been shuttered, and dozens of opposition lawmakers, especially from the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party, have been jailed on terror charges.

Still, the arrest of the country’s leading human rights activists is more worrying for many, a sign the crackdown is expanding to include organizations and personalities with international reach that would be capable for at least documenting what is going on. “When human rights defenders are silenced all our rights are put at risk,” reads the letter released ahead of the hearing. “They are the ones that stand up for us. Now we must stand up for them.”

On November 1, police arrested Osman Kavala, a philanthropist and one of the country’s best known human rights activists, later charging him with being involved in the failed coup attempt, and being a “manager and organizer” of the 2013 anti-Erdogan protests in Istanbul.