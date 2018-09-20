Ocean baptisms: Believers make a fresh start in Venice
By Rob Gourley and Gabriel Scarlett
Sep 20, 2018 | 12:40 PM
Disciples on the Move, an evangelical Christian organization made up of Los Angeles churches, brings hundreds of homeless people to Venice Beach for an annual charity event. The group provides food, clothing, music and prayer for attendees, some of whom choose to be baptized.
Disciples on the Move, an evangelical Christian organization made up of Los Angeles churches, brings hundreds of homeless people to Venice Beach for an annual charity event. The group provides food, clothing, music and prayer for attendees, some of whom choose to be baptized.