Advertisement

Royal wedding: The invitation says 'day dress with hat.' Here are hats from other royal nuptials

By
May 16, 2018 | 12:00 PM
Royal wedding: The invitation says 'day dress with hat.' Here are hats from other royal nuptials
April 29, 2011: Montage of hats worn for the wedding ceremony of Prince William and Kate Middleton. (AFP/Getty Images)

In the above montage are, from top left, Victoria Beckham; Princess Letizia; Charlene Wittstock, the fiancee of Prince Albert II of Monaco; Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II; Anne, the Princess Royal; Queen Margrethe of Denmark; Queen Sofia of Spain; Carole Middleton, Kate's mother; Princess Beatrice; Princess Eugenie; and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

An Associated Press caption for the upcoming wedding said, “The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018, comes with a world of etiquette and protocol for guests. While the upper crust among them may be well initiated, newbies from Hollywood could be attending their first royal affair. The invitations to 600 guests described the high church dress code thusly: For men, military uniforms, morning coats or lounge suits, otherwise known as business suits in not-wacky colors. For women, ‘day dress with hat.’”

Here are some of the hats worn during royal weddings:

Queen Elizabeth II
June 19, 1999: Queen Elizabeth II of England laughs as she leaves St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding of her son Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones. Ian Waldie / AFP/Getty Images
Royal Wedding Civil Ceremony at Guildhall
April 9, 2005: Prince Charles with Camilla Parker-Bowles on their wedding day. She wore clothing by Robinson Valentine and a hat by Philip Treacy for their civil ceremony marriage at the Guildhall, in Windsor, England. ROTA/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
Prince Edward and his wife Sophie arrive
April 9, 2005: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, arrives with her husband, Prince Edward, at the Guildhall for the wedding of Edward's brother Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Peter Tarry/AFP/Getty Images
Annabel Elliot and Laura Parker Bowles
April 9, 2005: Camilla Parker Bowles' sister Annabel Elliot, left, and daughter Laura Parker Bowles watch as the royal party drives away from the Guildhall after the civil ceremony. Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice of York
April 29, 2011: Princess Beatrice arrives at Westminster Abbey in London for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Ben Stansall / AFP/Getty Images
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel
April 29, 2011: Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel arrive at Westminster Abbey for the royal wedding. Martin Meissner / Associated Press
April 29, 2011: From left, Prince Phillip, Carole Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, Duchess
April 29, 2011: Prince Phillip, from left, Carole Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stand outside Westminster Abbey after the wedding. Martin Meissner/Associated Press
Prince Andrew,Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice
April, 29, 2011: Britain's Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princess Eugenie, left, and Princess Beatrice, leave Westminster Abbey after the nuptials. Gero Breloer / Associated Press
Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters gets fitted for a hat before the ABC Television coverage of the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Rob Wallace / ABC

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here

Advertisement
Advertisement