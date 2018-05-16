Royal wedding: The invitation says 'day dress with hat.' Here are hats from other royal nuptials

In the above montage are, from top left, Victoria Beckham; Princess Letizia; Charlene Wittstock, the fiancee of Prince Albert II of Monaco; Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II ; Anne, the Princess Royal; Queen Margrethe of Denmark; Queen Sofia of Spain; Carole Middleton , Kate's mother; Princess Beatrice; Princess Eugenie; and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

An Associated Press caption for the upcoming wedding said, “The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018, comes with a world of etiquette and protocol for guests. While the upper crust among them may be well initiated, newbies from Hollywood could be attending their first royal affair. The invitations to 600 guests described the high church dress code thusly: For men, military uniforms, morning coats or lounge suits, otherwise known as business suits in not-wacky colors. For women, ‘day dress with hat.’”