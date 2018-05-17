Royal Wedding: Souvenirs celebrating Royal Weddings

Each royal wedding is accompanied by endless souvenirs. For the 2011 Prince William and Catherine Middleton wedding, staff photographer Kirk McKoy took the above image. The extended caption to McKoy’s image added:
It's a given that there are enough commemorative plates, coins, tea pots, tea towels, coasters, champagne flutes, pillows, shortbread tins, paper dolls, stickers, postcards, pencils, magnets and thimbles to fill Buckingham Palace.
But the campiest souvenirs are the most memorable, including William and Kate bobble heads, a replica engagement ring, and nail clippers with a photo medallion of the glamorous duo.
Here’s a selection of images from 1999 to the present.
An extended Associated Press caption for the image above added:
The bride's dress, it can now be revealed, is made of wool. So are the groom, the guests and the royal corgi.
Amid the acres of souvenirs, memorabilia and merchandise produced to mark the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, one surprise success is “Knit Your Own Royal Wedding,” a stitch-by-stitch guide to creating the April 29 event out of yarn.
The book has sold 50,000 copies and been through four print runs since it was released last month by a small English publisher, Ivy Press. It is part of a tide of stitching, printing, painting and other handicrafts that are commemorating the royal nuptials — and celebrating a quirkily old-fashioned sense of British style.
The extended Getty Images caption on Margaret Tyler, above, added:
Festooned with bunting and guarded by a stained-glass sentry, the eccentric London home of retired charity worker Margaret Tyler is already bursting with souvenirs, but is getting fuller by the day ahead of a busy summer for royal fans.
The “loyalist royalist” has been collecting souvenirs for four decades, amassing over 10,000 mugs, life-size cutouts, effigies, tapestries, books, posters, toilet seats, nodding corgis, tea-sets, and countless other nick-nacks in her London home.